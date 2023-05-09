Where to watch Bangladesh-Ireland series

This is the second time Bangladesh cricket fans have no other option than the ICC website to see their national team in action. In June last year, the first Test of Bangladesh’s West Indies tour was also streamed on the ICC website. But on that occasion, fans had to pay a nominal fee to see the stream.

Total Sports Management (TSM) had bought the rights of the Bangladesh-Ireland series. But they have so far failed to sell the broadcast rights to any Bangladeshi channel.