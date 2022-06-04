Ashraful’s fall from grace and a few unanswered questions

6 June, 2013. Mohammad Ashraful appeared in front of the media in an impromptu press conference. Ashraful is no stranger to facing the media, he has been doing it since he was a teenager. But this press meet was unlike any he had done before.

A guilt-ridden and exhausted Ashraful stood in front of the media as tears rolled down his cheeks. Board president Nazmul Hassan had already told the press a few hours back about Ashraful’s confession. The speculations were true. Mohammad Ashraful, the youngest Test centurion in history, had admitted to being involved in match fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League and international cricket.