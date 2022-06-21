Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight to England

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for Covid-19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on 16 June but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from 24 June.