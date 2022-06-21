Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight to England

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely going to miss the four-day practice match against Leicestershire starting Friday but could be available for the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston.
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
India are currently leading 2-1. After the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston, India and England will play each other in three T20Is and three ODIs.
The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin either on 23 or 24 June as the team members have been given a three-day rest. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on 26 and June 28.