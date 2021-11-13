Australia, New Zealand seek history in final

Kane Williamson's New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year when they take on Australia at the Twenty20I World Cup final that will witness a new winner on Sunday.

New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry in Dubai as both teams look to clinch their maiden world title in the shortest format.

It's a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket after they outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.