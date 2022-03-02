Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Ashes-winning Australia will face unfamiliar conditions, heavy security and unpredictable, but talented, opponents when they begin their first Test in Pakistan for 24 years on Friday.

Having landed in Islamabad just three days ago to be immediately engulfed in "head of state-level security", the Australians have had little time to acclimatise to conditions in Rawalpindi, where the first Test will be played.

But they may like what they see as they practise, with a pitch often more condusive to seam bowling than the more typical spinners' wickets more usually found across Pakistan.

In three Tests played in Rawalpindi since Pakistan were allowed to host matches again in 2019, 10 years on from the fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, fast bowlers have snapped up 52 wickets with spinners only bagging 21.