Australia win toss and decided to bat in the deciding Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Monday.

The visitors kept the same team that drew the second Test in Karachi last week, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

The three-Test series is deadlocked at 0-0 after the first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

The Test is the first to take place in Lahore since 2009 fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.