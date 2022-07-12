Australia's Cummins rues missed opportunities

Australia captain Pat Cummins was left to rue missed opportunities after Sri Lanka beat his side by an innings and 39 runs in the second test to level the series at 1-1 on Monday.

Having prevailed by 10 wickets inside three days in the series opener, Australia looked primed for a second successive series victory in Asia following their triumph in Pakistan earlier this year.

Electing to bat, the tourists were in great shape at 329-5 in the first innings but they lost their last five wickets quickly to be all out for 364 with Steve Smith stranded on 145.

Alex Carey missed a couple of stumping chances and Australia paid heavily for wasting three reviews as Sri Lanka amassed 554 in their reply.