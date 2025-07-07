Deep strikes as India hammer England in second Test

Akash Deep took 10 wickets in a Test match for the first time as India thrashed England by 336 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday for a series-levelling win.

Deep was playing in the second Test of the five-match series after India rested outstanding quick Jasprit Bumrah.

The 28-year-old took 6-99 as England, set a mammoth 608 runs to win, were dismissed for 271 on the fifth day.

Deep's match figures of 10-147 were far and away the best of his eight-Test career.

Jamie Smith was the lone England batsman to pass fifty in the second innings, with the wicketkeeper's 88 following his brilliant 184 not out first time around.

A crushing victory gave India their maiden Test win in nine matches at Edgbaston following seven defeats and a draw at the Birmingham ground.

