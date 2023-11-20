'Let me sleep': India fans heartbroken after World Cup defeat

India's six-wicket loss to Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad Sunday left tens of thousands of fans heartbroken and in frantic search of a new plan for the night ahead.

Having braved the long, colourful and festive queues for hours early Sunday to get into the ground, many started leaving the stadium in droves by the 35th over of Australia's chase as the result became obvious.

The grand 132,000-seat arena is the world's biggest cricket ground and named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.