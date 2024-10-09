Shakib regrets for his silence during student movement, explains decision to become MP

Assalamu Alaikum, I pay my respects to the love of every person in my country.

Your prayers and affection have made me the Shakib Al Hasan who is celebrated worldwide today.

I want to start by respectfully remembering those self-sacrificing students who were martyred and injured during the student-people's uprising. I extend my heartfelt respect and sympathy to them and their families. The sacrifice of a family that has lost a loved one cannot be compensated by anything. The pain of losing a child or a brother is in no way reparable.

I sincerely apologise for my absence during this difficult time for those of you who have felt pain or suffering. If I were in your position, I might have felt the same way.

I served as a member of parliament for a very short time in the Magura-1 constituency. My involvement in politics was mainly to contribute to the development of my birthplace and the people of Magura.

As you know, in the context of Bangladesh, playing a direct role in local development without specific responsibilities can be quite challenging. This desire to develop my area motivated me to become a member of parliament.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, my identity is that I am a cricketer from Bangladesh. Throughout every circumstance, I have always held cricket close to my heart.