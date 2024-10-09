Shakib regrets for his silence during student movement, explains decision to become MP
Assalamu Alaikum, I pay my respects to the love of every person in my country.
Your prayers and affection have made me the Shakib Al Hasan who is celebrated worldwide today.
I want to start by respectfully remembering those self-sacrificing students who were martyred and injured during the student-people's uprising. I extend my heartfelt respect and sympathy to them and their families. The sacrifice of a family that has lost a loved one cannot be compensated by anything. The pain of losing a child or a brother is in no way reparable.
I sincerely apologise for my absence during this difficult time for those of you who have felt pain or suffering. If I were in your position, I might have felt the same way.
I served as a member of parliament for a very short time in the Magura-1 constituency. My involvement in politics was mainly to contribute to the development of my birthplace and the people of Magura.
As you know, in the context of Bangladesh, playing a direct role in local development without specific responsibilities can be quite challenging. This desire to develop my area motivated me to become a member of parliament.
Nevertheless, at the end of the day, my identity is that I am a cricketer from Bangladesh. Throughout every circumstance, I have always held cricket close to my heart.
You have propelled me towards earning the title of the world's best all-rounder. Your love and support have made me who I am today. When I hold the bat for my country, it is you who stand with me. Your cheers from the gallery and your support have inspired me to perform well. The crowded tea stalls in front of the television on match days have given me strength.
When I win, you all win. When I lose, you all lose! You know that I am going to play my last match very soon. The entire journey from the start of my cricket career to becoming the Shakib Al Hasan I am today has been driven by you.
This entire story of cricket has been written by your hands! Therefore, in my final match, in the last chapter of this story, I want you all by my side. I want to take my leave holding the hands of those whose applause has compelled me to play well. I want to look into the eyes of those whose joy has been reflected in my good performances and whose eyes have brimmed with tears when I haven’t played well.
I hope—and truly believe—that during this farewell, you will all be with me. Together, let’s conclude the story where the true heroes are not me, but all of you!