Rohit, Jadeja tons help India to 326-5 in England Test

Centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India recover and then dominate Thursday after early blows on day one of the third Test against England.

India reached 326-5 at stumps after Sarfaraz Khan smashed 62 on his debut to turn the opposition attack on its head in Rajkot.

The left-handed Jadeja, on 110, and Kuldeep Yadav, on one, were batting at close of play after Sarfaraz was run out.

England pace bowler Mark Wood took three wickets including two early strikes as India slipped to 33-3 before Rohit, who hit 131, and Jadeja put together 204 runs.

The marathon stand is India's first century partnership and the best so far by either team in the five-match series, level at 1-1.

Rohit fell in the final session off Wood but Sarfaraz stepped into the spotlight as he took on the bowlers with regular boundaries including a straight six off Tom Hartley.