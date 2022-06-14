Babar Azam hopes his extraordinary form can fire Pakistan to WC glory

High-flying skipper Babar Azam hopes that his extraordinary run-scoring can fire Pakistan to World Cup glory -- and in the process fulfil a childhood dream.

The 27-year-old is in the form of his life across the three formats of international cricket and last week became the first batsman to hit three consecutive centuries on two separate occasions in ODIs.

But Azam told AFP that his prolific form will count for little if it does not bring success at the T20 World Cup in October in Australia and the 50-over showpiece in India next year.

"No doubt I am enjoying my form," top-order batsman Azam, who is ranked number one in the world in both ODI cricket and T20 internationals, said in emailed comments.