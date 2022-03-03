Bangladesh-Afghanistan first T20I: Mahmudullah emphasizes on showing intent

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad stressed on showing intent in batting as they gear up to take on Afghanistan in the first of two-match Twenty20 International series on Thursday afternoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports news agencies BSS and UNB.

According to Mahmudullah, intent is imperative in thriving in the shortest format of cricket and Bangladesh basically find themselves vulnerable in this format only due to the lack of proper intent.

“Actually to attack means that you bat with intent. You have to judge the conditions and the situation but if you don’t bat with intent in T20 cricket then you will get into a shell and once you get into a shell then it’s hard to get out of it,” said Mahmudullah, the T20 captain of Bangladesh.