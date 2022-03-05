Cricket

Second T20I

Bangladesh bowled out for 115 against Afghanistan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 5 March, 2022AFP

Bangladesh tumbled for 115 for nine in 20 overs in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but the hosts failed to respond well.

Openers Munim Shahriar and Mohammad Naim posted seven runs in the first wicket partnership. Munim, who got a chance in the national team for his ability to hit the ball cleanly, failed to prove his mettle in the first two chances.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who is playing his 100th T20I as only the second Bangladeshi cricketer after Mahmudullah Riyad, scored 30, the highest by any Bangladeshi batter in this match.

Mahmudullah Riyad, the Bangladesh captain, scored 21, the second-highest runs in this innings by a Bangladeshi batter.

Mohammad Naim and Liton Das were the other two batters to have scored a double-digit total— 13 each.

Afghanistan bowled superbly. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to shine taking three wickets conceding 18 in four overs while right-arm pacer Azmatullah Omarzai has also bagged three wickets conceding 22 in four overs.

Bangladesh won the first match of the series by 61 runs at the same venue.

