Bangladesh bowled out for 115 against Afghanistan

Mushfiqur Rahim, who is playing his 100th T20I as only the second Bangladeshi cricketer after Mahmudullah Riyad, scored 30, the highest by any Bangladeshi batter in this match.
Mahmudullah Riyad, the Bangladesh captain, scored 21, the second-highest runs in this innings by a Bangladeshi batter.
Mohammad Naim and Liton Das were the other two batters to have scored a double-digit total— 13 each.
Afghanistan bowled superbly. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to shine taking three wickets conceding 18 in four overs while right-arm pacer Azmatullah Omarzai has also bagged three wickets conceding 22 in four overs.
Bangladesh won the first match of the series by 61 runs at the same venue.