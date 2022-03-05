Bangladesh bowled out for 115 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh tumbled for 115 for nine in 20 overs in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but the hosts failed to respond well.

Openers Munim Shahriar and Mohammad Naim posted seven runs in the first wicket partnership. Munim, who got a chance in the national team for his ability to hit the ball cleanly, failed to prove his mettle in the first two chances.