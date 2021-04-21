Bangladesh choose to bat, field three pacers

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning.

The visitors chose to bat first hoping to weather the pace attack of Sri Lanka comprising Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando and put up a big total before employing their three-prong pace attack.

At the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque felt the pitch looked a little dry, and he expected the spinners to come into the game in the fourth innings, reports espncricinfo.com.