Bangladesh crush Aus in a row

Earlier, tourist Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the target of 122 for Bangladesh to win.
Chasing 122 for victory, Bangladesh depended on an unbroken 56-run sixth-wicket partnership between Afif (37) and Nurul (22) to achieve their target with eight balls to spare in Dhaka, reports AFP.
Shakib Al Hasan made 26 but Bangladesh were in trouble at 67-5 in the 12th over when Mahedi Hasan departed, stumped off Adam Zampa for 23.
Earlier pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets to restrict Australia to 121-7 despite 45 by Mitchell Marsh, who got the same score in his side's opening loss of the five-match series on Tuesday.
The third T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.