After showing an immense fighting attitude, Bangladesh women's cricket team conceded a 7-run defeat to Pakistan by D/L method in their second and last warm-up game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday at Lincoln in New Zealand, reports BSS.

Earlier in the first warm-up game, Bangladesh tasted a 109-run defeat to England.

In the rain-affected match, which turned out to be 42-over-affair, Pakistan put up 199-7 with Aliya Riaz being unbeaten on 45 and Javeria Khan making 44. Fariha Trishna and Ritu Moni claimed three wickets for Bangladesh.