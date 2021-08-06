Bangladesh hold nerve to beat Australia by 10 runs, clinch T20I series

Australia batsmen took it down to the wire but Bangladesh bowlers kept their composures to beat the visiting side by 10 runs and clinched the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series 3-0 with two matches to spare.

Bangladesh defended a modest total of 127, thanks to tight bowling display from bowlers, especially from pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the third match of the series in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.

This is Bangladesh's first ever series win against Australia in any format of cricket.