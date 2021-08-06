Bangladesh hold nerve to beat Australia by 10 runs, clinch T20I series

Spinner Nasum Ahmed got Aussie captain Mathew Wade in his very first over leaving the visitor 8 for 1.
Opener Ben McDermott and in-form batsman Mitchell Marsh then added 63 runs in the second wicket partnership. Shakib Al Hasan came at the rescue with the much-needed breakthrough getting the prized scalp of McDermott who scored 35 off 41 balls. Pacer Shoriful got Henriques in the next over getting Bangladesh back in the game.
Marsh and Alex Carey put 20 runs in the fourth wicket partnership. Shoriful got the wicket of danger man Marsh in the first delivery of 18th over when Australia needed 34 from last three overs. Marsh got out after scoring 51 off 47.
Shoriful got 2 for 29 while Shakib and Nasum bagged one each. Mustafizur Rahman continued to put pressure on Australian batters by displaying a superb economical bowling. The cutter master conceded only 1 run in the penultimate over leaving Australia need 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mehedi. Australians could get only 9 runs from Mustafiz’s four overs. He was adjudged most valuable player award.
Carey hoisted the first ball of the last over from Mehedi over long on but the young spinner didn’t get demoralised and kept cool to restrict Australia to 117 for four in their 20 overs.
Earlier Bangladesh posted a modest total of 127 for 9 in 20 overs after winning the toss.
Captain Mahmudullah Riyadh Mahmudullah scored 52 off 53 balls with four boundaries before departing in the final over off pacer Nathan Ellis. Debutant Ellis bagged a hat-trick in the last three deliveries of the Bangladesh innings.
Mahmudullah was adjudged player of the match.
Next two matches of the series would be played at the same ground on 7 August (tomorrow) and 9 August.
Bangladesh beat the visitors by 23 runs and 5 wickets respectively in the first two matches.