Bangladesh look for eluding win in New Zealand tour

The Tigers now want to end their New Zealand tour with a consolation victory in the third T20 after being swept 3-0 in the ODI series and losing the first two T20s, reports UNB.

Bangladesh’s New Zealand tour started with the hope that the Tigers would register their maiden win in the island country against the hosts.

They have played 31 matches against the Kiwis in New Zealand, but are yet to win a game against them here.

The final T20 match of the series is slated to be played in Auckland at 12:00pm (Bangladesh time) today (Thursday).