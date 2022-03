Bangladesh women need 230 runs to win against India in the ICC Women’s One Day International World Cup in New Zealand’s Hamilton.

Bangladeshi women team have never beaten India in the ODI format.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana built 74-run opening partnership after Indian captain Mithali Raj opted to bat first. The Indian side then lost three wickets within five balls leaving their team tattering on 74/3.