Bangladesh strike twice before rain stops play

Rain forced an early Lunch on the third day of the second Test after Bangladesh struck twice to reduce West Indies to 376-7 in their first innings at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia on Sunday.

Overnight centurion Kyle Mayers remained unbeaten on 140 and Kemar Roach is giving him company at the other end on seven.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed shared the two wickets to fall in the session which only had 10 overs of action before rain stopped proceedings.