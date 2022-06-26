Cricket

Saint Lucia Test

Bangladesh strike twice before rain stops play

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Ground staff pull covers onto the field during the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on 26 June, 2022
Ground staff pull covers onto the field during the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on 26 June, 2022AFP

Rain forced an early Lunch on the third day of the second Test after Bangladesh struck twice to reduce West Indies to 376-7 in their first innings at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia on Sunday.

Overnight centurion Kyle Mayers remained unbeaten on 140 and Kemar Roach is giving him company at the other end on seven.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed shared the two wickets to fall in the session which only had 10 overs of action before rain stopped proceedings.

In spite of losing two wickets for 36 runs in the session, West Indies are in the driving seat, as they extended their lead to 142.

Earlier, the hosts resumed the day’s play on 340-5, leading by 106 runs.

default-image

Bangladesh got the first breakthrough of the day in just the second over when Miraz trapped Da Silva lbw for 29 to break the 96-run stand.

Alzarri Joseph pulled a short ball from Khaled straight to Liton Das to depart for seven as West Indies got reduced to 363-7.

Mayers was then joined by Roach and the two added 13 runs for the eighth wicket before rain halted play.

