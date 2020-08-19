Bangladesh U-19 cricketer tests COVID-19 positive

Iftekhar Hossain, a player of 45-member Bangladesh U-19 Cricket team, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
Iftekhar Hossain, a batting all-rounder from Barishal, was found COVID -19 positive when the test results of the 2nd batch of 15 cricketers came on Wednesday.
However, he did not have any symptom and no health problem earlier.
He was immediately sent to an isolation centre at the BCB academy under the BCB’s medical protocol.
The remaining cricketers of the 2nd batch tested negative and have been sent to BKSP for the month long residential camp set to start from 23 August.
After the isolation period, the BCB will test Iftekhar again and if he comes out negative then he will join the rest of the team in BKSP.
BCB had earlier tested 27 cricketers in the first batch on 16 August and all of them were declared COVID-19 negative and they are currently in the camp at BKSP.
The third batch of the COVID-19 tests for the cricketers will be conducted on Thursday (20 August).