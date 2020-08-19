Bangladesh U-19 cricketer tests COVID-19 positive

Iftekhar Hossain, a player of 45-member Bangladesh U-19 Cricket team, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Iftekhar Hossain, a batting all-rounder from Barishal, was found COVID -19 positive when the test results of the 2nd batch of 15 cricketers came on Wednesday.

However, he did not have any symptom and no health problem earlier.

He was immediately sent to an isolation centre at the BCB academy under the BCB’s medical protocol.