Bangladesh yet to become a ‘Test nation’

“I was leaving anyway, but the way it has been done is in very bad taste. It would be nice if they could have been man enough to speak to me.”

A heartbroken Gordon Greenidge had this to say when the British press asked him the reason behind his sudden sacking from the position of head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh, a name that was hidden in the periphery of international cricket, had just pulled off the biggest upset in the history of the Cricket World Cup under his tutelage, beating tournament favourites and former world champion Pakistan in their first appearance in the showcase event.