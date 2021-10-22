Barishal administration to take responsibility of 6-yr-old spin prodigy

“Wow! Received this video from a friend… It’s brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident. #cricket #special #children #spin,” Sachin shared the video and wrote on his social media handles.
Recently, Aussie leg-spinning great Shane Warne also expressed his admiration for Sadid. “Wow! This just got sent to me. How good is this. Who is this? Just awesome. Keep up the great work. Bowling”, Warne tweeted.
Afghan leggie and current sensation Rashid Khan also lauded Sadid.
Sadid is a first grader at Ulalghuni Government Primary School in Mahabaz area of Ward No. 4 of Barisal.
Barishal deputy commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider hosted Sadid and his uncle at his official residence on Thursday night and assured them of taking over the boy’s overall responsibility.
“Sadid is the pride of Barisal. He has shown his talent at such a young age and has captivated the minds of the world’s best players. We should take care of him so that the magic of his hand is not lost. All necessary arrangements will be made for Sadid to carry on playing. We will be by his side,” the DC said.
Sadid lost his father at an early age, and his mother is a housewife.
His uncle Sirajul Islam saw Sadid’s interest in cricket and practiced with him every day.
“I was the one to upload the video of my nephew’s bowling on Facebook without thinking much about it,” he told the news agency.