Barishal administration to take responsibility of 6-yr-old spin prodigy

The Barishal district administration has pledged to take the responsibility of Asaduzzaman Sadid, the six-year-old child prodigy who drew admiration from international cricket legends with his leg spin, reports UNB.

After a video where Sadid bamboozled adult cricketers with his spin went viral, none other than Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his praise, saying the boy’s love and passion for the game “is brilliant”.