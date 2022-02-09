Barishal eliminate Sylhet to confirm playoff

Towhid Hridoy (10) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (2) were the two batters, who couldn't do anything significant when their teammates went through a run-fest.

As he did in the last three matches, Shakib made crucial breakthrough with the cherry too and ended up with two for 23 in four overs, which saw him adjudged man of the match for the fourth match in a row.

He broke through with the wicket of opener Anamul Haque Bijoy (7) and then took the scalp of Sylhet skipper Ravi Bopara for 9. But Ingram was unscathed as he treated Barishal bowlers in disdain to keep the side in the hunt.