BCB appoints Morkel as Bangladesh’s first-ever power hitting coach

Jalal further informed that Morkel has already started working with the national team, who are currently training at the Gary Kirsten Academy in South Africa ahead of their series against the Proteas.

Morkel will try to teach the Bangladeshi batters the ways of hitting big shots in white-ball cricket, an aspect in which they regularly suffer.

Morkel is the second South African to join the Bangladesh coaching panel in a matter of days. Earlier in the month, South Africa legend Allan Donald was named as the new pace bowling coach of the Tigers. They join fellow South African and the Tigers head coach Russell Domingo.

The national team’s coaching panel has gone through multiple changes in the last two months. In February, former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince quit as the batting coach and the board named former national team head coach Siddons as his replacement the very next day.