BCB grants Shakib's leave from New Zealand tour

"Shakib's case is different. He is not injured and he also had no intention to take a rest. He wanted a break because of a family emergency. Surely Shakib is our most important cricketer. There is no doubt about it," Nazmul said.
Papon said after a meeting with the board of directors at Hotel Sonargaon Monday. "Any cricketer who wants rest or leaves will get it. BCB has no objection to that. However, the players should not apply or tell us about the rest and leave at the eleventh hour," he added.
"The thing is that we want to know from them in advance. If they apply for leave just before any tour or series, it creates problem in team's balance."
The drama unfolded with Shakib's decision to opt out of the tour when the selectors included his name in the New Zealand-bound Bangladesh team.
It is believed the lack of coordination between the cricket management department and the selectors is widely exposed in this incident.