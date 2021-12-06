BCB grants Shakib's leave from New Zealand tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan's leave from the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Shakib cited family reasons behind his leave from the tour of New Zealand where Bangladesh will play two-match Test series, which is the part of ICC World Test Championship.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed the news, saying that the allrounder feels that he needs a break from continuous cricket to keep him refreshed.

Shakib officially applied for the leave on Saturday, just a few hours after the BCB announced an 18-member squad for the New Zealand tour where Shakib's name was included even though he verbally told the BCB president of his decision to skip the tour. The BCB president later advised him to apply for leave.