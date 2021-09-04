BCB has Tk 9b in its FDR: Nazmul Hassan

Nazmul Hassan, also an MP, is serving the duty of BCB president for second consecutive term that will end in September.
Nazmul said BCB’s deposit has swelled through its income though they get the least amount of money from International Cricket Council (ICC) as Zimbabwe, adding that all of their sponsors are local.
“In these two terms, we have around Tk nine billion in our FDR”, the president claimed.
ICC is said to have noticed the improvement of Bangladesh cricket team under the leadership of Nazmul Hassan. So, the board will receive the same amount of money as Australia from the ICC after 2023 as a gift for good performance.
Regarding the matter, the BCB president said, “ICC’s allocation for us will increase in the future. They are now giving us the same amount of money as Zimbabwe gets. I challenged them that we are not getting the fair share. So, from 2023, Bangladesh will receive the same amount of money like cricket Australia.”