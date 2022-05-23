BCB president didn’t watch the match fearing heart attack

“Let me first go see my cardiologist, then I will speak”. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan had this to say after an up and down day for the Bangladesh team, which started like a nightmare but ended like a fairytale.

Bangladesh were reduced to 24-5 inside 40 minutes against Sri Lanka in the first session of the Dhaka Test. From there, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim formed an unbeaten 253-run stand to take the hosts to a position of power at the end of the day.