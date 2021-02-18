BCB president invites 5 ex-captains home to dissect loss

Before meeting the three cricketers, Nazmul Hasan also sat with five former captains of Bangladesh cricket team in the evening. The agendas of both meetings were to analyse the reason behind the failure in the just-end test series against West Indies and to plan for the future, to know about everyone’s opinion regarding the upcoming New Zealand series.

The five former captains are affiliated with BCB. They are board directors Akram Khan, Naimur Rahman and Khaled Mahmud and selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar. BCB director Ismail Haider Mallik and BCB’s chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

After the first meeting, Akram Khan said they mainly discussed the possible reasons behind the failure in the test series. “BCB president wanted to know why we are not being able to play up to the mark in test cricket. We also discussed about the upcoming New Zealand tour,” Akram said after the meeting.