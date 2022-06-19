BCB to lend support to Sylhet flood victims

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will lend its support to the flood affected people of the Sylhet region, said the board’s chief executive officer (CEO) Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Sunday.

“We always try to extend our support to the suffering people in times of natural calamity. It won’t be any different this time. Our board president (Nazmul Hassan) has already given us directives. We are working accordingly,” Nizamuddin told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

BCB intends to provide monetary support and send food and other necessities to the victims.