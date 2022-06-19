BCB to lend support to Sylhet flood victims

He further said that BCB director and women’s wing chief Shafiul Alam Chowdhury will lead the board’s relief efforts.
“He (Shafiul Alam Chowdhury) has contacted the local authorities to find out how we can get involved with the relief work. We are working on the matter. Hopefully, very soon our relief efforts will get underway.”
There have been talk of using the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as a camp for the people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the flood. But the BCB chief executive said the board has received no such proposal.
Sylhet’s Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman are currently with the Bangladesh team in the Caribbean islands and Nasum Ahmed is also set to join the team very soon.
BCB is keeping contact with their families, informed the CEO.
“There are a few national team players form Sylhet who are currently abroad with the team. We have been told to keep regular contact with them, which we are doing. He (Shafiul Alam Chowdhury) is regularly contacting them.”