BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again

President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada', has been hospitalised again.

The 48-year-old former India skipper was rushed to Apollo, a leading private hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata, on Wednesday afternoon, after he complained of mild chest pain, reports UNB.

Saurav has been undergoing treatment at home since he was discharged from another leading private hospital in Kolkata earlier this month, where he underwent an angioplasty surgery following a heart attack.

On 2 January, Saurav was rushed to Woodlands hospital after he complained of acute chest pain and dizziness while working out at a gym. Later that day, he underwent angioplasty after three tiny blockages were detected in his coronary artery.

Three days later, India's leading cardiac physician Devi Shetty, who flew down to Kolkata from the southern city of Bengaluru, declared Saurav absolutely fit. "Saurav’s heart is as strong as it was when he was 20. This event will not affect his lifestyle or life span. He is going to lead a normal life like anybody else. Sourav can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants as his heart has not suffered any damage."