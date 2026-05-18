Sylhet Test
Bangladesh reaches 203-4 at lunch, extend lead to 249
Wicket-keeper batter Litton Das closed in on a half-century after his first innings ton as Bangladesh reached 203-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan, stretching their overall lead to 249 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Monday.
Bangladesh, who secured a 46-run first innings lead, advanced steadily through an unbroken 88-run fifth wicket stand between Litton and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.
Litton was unbeaten on 48 at the interval while Mushfiqur was batting on 39 as the pair frustrated Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack with unwavering resolve.
The hosts suffered an early setback in the morning when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for 15 shortly after the resuming the day at 110-3.
Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad trapped Shanto leg-before with a sharp inswinger in the fourth over of the day to finish the session with figures of 3-46.
However, Litton and Mushfiqur ensured Bangladesh stayed firmly in control by frustrating the Pakistan bowlers for the remainder of the session.
Bangladesh was earlier bowled out for 278 in the first innings, riding on a sublime 126 from Litton Das.
Pakistan, replying to the hosts' total, was dismissed for 232 as Babar Azam top-scored with 68 on his return.