Bangladesh reaches 203-4 at lunch, extend lead to 249

Wicket-keeper batter Litton Das closed in on a half-century after his first innings ton as Bangladesh reached 203-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan, stretching their overall lead to 249 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Monday.

Bangladesh, who secured a 46-run first innings lead, advanced steadily through an unbroken 88-run fifth wicket stand between Litton and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Litton was unbeaten on 48 at the interval while Mushfiqur was batting on 39 as the pair frustrated Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack with unwavering resolve.