India, Pakistan trade accusations after Asia Cup trophy debacle

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said India had "disrespected cricket" while Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav complained his side "were denied the trophy" after winning a fraught Asia Cup.

The two teams did not shake hands for the third Asia Cup match running as India won the final by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar's side did not attend the victory ceremony after refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan interior minister.