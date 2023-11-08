Stokes' century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands

Ben Stokes' maiden World Cup hundred rescued faltering champions England from another collapse as they made 339-9 against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

Stokes' 108, only England's second individual century of the tournament, came when it looked as if his bottom of the table side would struggle to reach 300 after winning the toss.

But together with Chris Woakes (51) he turned the tide during a seventh-wicket stand of 129 after they came together at 192-6.

England, with opener Dawid Malan making 87, had been well-placed at 133-1.

England came into this match having won just one of their preceding seven group games.

