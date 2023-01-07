Cricket

BPL

Shakib hurricane guides Barishal to 194

Prothom Alo English Desk
BPL 2023 logo

Ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan made a blistering start with willow in Bangladesh Premier League as he scored 67 off just 32 balls to help his side Fortune Barishal post 194-7 against Sylhet Strikers at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss Barishal made a good start as openers Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque, who scored 36 and 29 respectively, formed an opening stand of 67 off 7.2 overs.

Both the batters however, perished in consecutive overs but Shakib came with all guns blazing to keep the run rate, which was around nine, going.

The southpaw scored seven boundaries and four over boundaries to decimate the opposition bowlers under the floodlights.

Mashrafe Mortaza received most battering as the veteran conceded 48 runs off four overs but he also got must number of wickets-3- including the prize scalp of Shakib, who was dismissed in the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah scored 19 off 12 while Karim Janat remained not out on 17 off 12 balls.  

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment