Shakib hurricane guides Barishal to 194

Both the batters however, perished in consecutive overs but Shakib came with all guns blazing to keep the run rate, which was around nine, going.

The southpaw scored seven boundaries and four over boundaries to decimate the opposition bowlers under the floodlights.

Mashrafe Mortaza received most battering as the veteran conceded 48 runs off four overs but he also got must number of wickets-3- including the prize scalp of Shakib, who was dismissed in the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah scored 19 off 12 while Karim Janat remained not out on 17 off 12 balls.