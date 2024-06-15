Pakistan ex-stars, media slam T20 World Cup exit

Pakistan's ex-stars and media blamed team discord and biased selection for the Asian cricket powerhouse's humiliating first-round exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 2009 champions were knocked out after the USA-Ireland match was abandoned because of rain -- the earliest-ever elimination from a T20 World Cup for Pakistan.

They suffered a shock defeat to first-timers USA before losing to arch-rivals India. Pakistan's only win was against Canada.

"Pakistani players think that if they don't perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them," former captain Wasim Akram said during a broadcast after the defeat to India.

"It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team."

Throughout the tournament, the team was dogged by allegations of internal discord and that some players were in the squad because of favouritism and not merit.