Blackcaps reach Dhaka for T20 series

A two-member observer team of New Zealand and two Kiwi players are already in Bangladesh, and are under quarantine.
The Bangladesh national cricket team will also enter a bio-secure bubble from Tuesday and maintain three-day quarantine before starting preparations for this series.
The first match of the series will take place on 1 September, while the other matches will be played on 3, 5, 8 and 10 September, respectively. All the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
BCB has already announced a 19-member squad for this series. Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Aminul Islam Biplob have made a comeback to the squad.
All of them were out of the squad in the last series against Australia that Bangladesh won 4-1, which was the first series win for the Tigers against Australia.
Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed
New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (capt, wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young