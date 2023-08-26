Not World Cup, captain Shakib focused on Asia Cup for now

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that right now he is only focusing on the forthcoming Asia Cup and not the World Cup, in his first official interaction with the media since succeeding Tamim Iqbal as captain in ODIs.

Shakib was named as the Bangladesh captain for the Asia Cup and the World Cup on 11 August. At the time of his reappointment, the all-rounder was abroad, taking part in a franchise league in Canada.

After finishing his stint in Canada, he played at the Lankan Premier League, completed a few more commitments before finally joining the team in Dhaka.

In the two weeks since his appointment, Shakib has commented about his new role a couple of times but he never made an official statement.