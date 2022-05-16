Boult's 2-18 helps Royals jump to second in point table

New Zealand's Trent Boult led an inspired bowling attack to help Rajasthan Royals down Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs and edge closer to an IPL play-off berth on Sunday.

Opener Yashasvi Jasiwal made 41 off 29 balls to guide Royals to 178 for six, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Lucknow to 154-8 in the second match of the day at Mumbai.

Boult, a left-arm quick, struck twice on successive deliveries to send back Quinton de Kock, for seven, Ayush Badoni, for nought, to dent Lucknow's chase and returned impressive figures of 2-18.

"Some days better than others. Nice to get wickets at the top," Boult said after being named man of the match. "The boys did talk about some intensity as this was a crucial game for us."