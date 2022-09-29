Arshdeep, Chahar help India down South Africa

Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc with the new ball to set up a convincing eight-wicket win for India in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa recovered from 9-5 in 2.3 overs to post 106-8 after India elected to field first on a seaming pitch at the start of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck and the star batsman Virat Kohli for three before the hosts achieved their target with 20 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead.

KL Rahul (51) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) put on an unbeaten 93-run partnership to complete the chase as India move into their final two matches ahead of the T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia.

It was the bowlers who set up victory with Chahar taking two and Arshdeep returning figures of 3-32 to kickstart India's dominance despite losing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to "back pain" before the start of the match.