BPL 2022: Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory

Fortune Barishal are keen to keep up their dominance in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a franchise T20 tournament, as they take will on Comilla Victorians in the final of the tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match will start at 5.30pm and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel, reports BSS.

Fortune Barishal so far has been most successful team in the BPL this season, winning seven matches, and drew one out of 10 matches in the group stage. They moved to the final straightway, beating Comilla by 10 runs in the first Qualifier.