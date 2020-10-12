BPL not to be arranged in 2020: BCB president

"Everything is depending on the situation we are going through. There will be no BPL this year because BPL requires the inclusion of the foreign cricketers which is tough now due to the COVID-19 situation. At the same time, we need to ensure a better production system. If we can manage these, there will be no problem (to host BPL), but the things are bigger here. So we have no BPL in our sight," Nazmul told the media.

"I think hosting an event like BPL will not be easy for us in Bangladesh. We know that most of the franchisees have to tackle many problems to run a team of BPL. And the bio-secure bubble which has been put in place in England and UAE (for IPL) is not possible in Bangladesh. I think it's not possible for our franchisees to spend that much money to secure a high-quality bio-secure bubble for the teams," Nazmul added.

Before the ongoing BCB President's Cup, the last competitive game in Bangladesh took place back in March this year. It means there was no game of cricket in the country for more than six months. This year's DPDCL has been postponed in March indefinitely. However, BCB president says they might go ahead with the plan of continuing the DPDCL this year.