Brathwaite replaces Holder as Windies Test Captain

Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka coming up this month, Cricket West Indies said Thursday.

Brathwaite has previously led the team in seven Tests while deputising for Holder, including in the recent 2-0 Test Series win away to Bangladesh.

“It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team,” Brathwaite said. “I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team.

“The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I’m excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future.”