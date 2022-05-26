Brilliant Patidar smashes Bangalore into qualifier

Rajat Patidar was the unlikely hero as he hammered a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore edge out Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs and move within one win of the Indian Premier League final.

Patidar, who was only drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement, smashed 112 not out off 54 deliveries in the eliminator match.

Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will next face Rajasthan Royals in Friday's second qualifier in Ahmedabad, with the winners to take on Gujarat Titans for the title on Sunday at the same venue.