Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday

The Bangladesh team had an optional practice session Saturday. Most of the players joined the session, but not Liton Das who suffered a hamstring injury during the Tigers' last match against India.
However, Debashis Chowdhry, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said Liton's injury is not serious and he is fit to play Sunday's match.
Meanwhile, under the current contract, the match is going to be the last match for Sridharan Sriram as the T20 consultant of Bangladesh if the Tigers fail to qualify for the semi-finals.
Sridharan said he is not worried about it. "I'm looking forward to winning Sunday's clash against Pakistan."
Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operation department, said they will talk about the contract of Sridharan after the tournament ends.