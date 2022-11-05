Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday

In the fifth match of the super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Tigers will take on the Green Shirts Sunday in Adelaide at 10am Bangladesh time, reports UNB.

Ahead of this match, Bangladesh played four matches and lost two of them; their latest defeat came against India at the same venue.

Despite just two wins from four matches, the Tigers still have a chance of reaching the semi-finals. But for that, they will have to beat Pakistan and South Africa will have to lose to the Netherlands.