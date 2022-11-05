ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
Cricket

T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk

In the fifth match of the super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Tigers will take on the Green Shirts Sunday in Adelaide at 10am Bangladesh time, reports UNB.

Ahead of this match, Bangladesh played four matches and lost two of them; their latest defeat came against India at the same venue.

Despite just two wins from four matches, the Tigers still have a chance of reaching the semi-finals. But for that, they will have to beat Pakistan and South Africa will have to lose to the Netherlands.

The Bangladesh team had an optional practice session Saturday. Most of the players joined the session, but not Liton Das who suffered a hamstring injury during the Tigers' last match against India.

However, Debashis Chowdhry, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said Liton's injury is not serious and he is fit to play Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, under the current contract, the match is going to be the last match for Sridharan Sriram as the T20 consultant of Bangladesh if the Tigers fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

Sridharan said he is not worried about it. "I'm looking forward to winning Sunday's clash against Pakistan."

Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operation department, said they will talk about the contract of Sridharan after the tournament ends.

