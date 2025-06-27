Sri Lanka spinners leave Bangladesh on verge of crushing defeat

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasurya rounded off another dominant day for Sri Lanka on Friday, taking two wickets each to leave them on the brink of a crushing innings victory over Bangladesh in the second Test.

By close of play on the third day at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, the visitors had slumped to 115-6 in their second innings, still 96 runs away from making Sri Lanka bat again.

Bangladesh started their second innings with a daunting deficit of 211 after Kusal Mendis's forthright 84 had taken the Sri Lanka first innings to 458 all out earlier in the day.