New Zealand set Afghanistan 289 to win

New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets against Afghanistan in the first inning of the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Devon Conway and Will Young opened for the Kiwis and played a 30-run partnership. In the 6.3 overs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Conway for 20 runs (NZ 30/1). However, Young played a solid knock of 54 runs from 64 balls.

In the first powerplay of the game, New Zealand scored 43 runs. On the Afghani bowling only picked one wicket.