Building pressure through repeated dot balls was key to success: Nasum

“There’s not enough time to reinvent the wheel.”
“But there’s a difference between being brave and being smart when you’re chasing lower totals,” added Wade, who was appointed captain for this series with Aaron Finch out injured.
“You can’t go into your shell in T20 cricket ... You’re going to face the same bowlers tomorrow and over and over again -- you’ve got to find a way to just to work it out.”
Australia lost three wickets with just 11 runs on the board chasing 132, and Mitchell Marsh said the early stumble cost them.
“Anywhere you play around the world ... statistics show that it’s always difficult to win games from that position,” said Marsh.
Marsh top scored for the Australians with 45 runs but conceded improvements needed to be made against Bangladesh’s spin bowling.
“We all want to get better at playing spin and in these conditions there’s no hiding behind the fact that it’s tough,” said Marsh.
“We were able to keep Bangladesh, who have played in these conditions their whole lives, to 130.
“It was tough for both teams but ultimately chasing 130, you’re only ever one partnership away and we just couldn’t get that tonight, so that’s where the game was lost.”
The defeat came in the first of five Twenty20 internationals between the teams as both nations prepare for October’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Australia have taken a team missing the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith while captain Aaron Finch returned home with a knee injury before the end of the West Indies leg of the tour, leaving Matthew Wade to captain the side.
“We’re not hiding behind the fact that we are going to face a lot of spin here, it’s going to be a challenge and we’ve got to be up and about for it,” Marsh said.
“But I think we’ve still got some really good players of spin here and hopefully we see that in the next few games.”
Bangladesh hero Nasum, playing only his fifth T20 international, said building pressure through repeated dot balls was key to their success.
“Our target was to check the run and bowl dot. We tried that and got wickets,” he said.
The second T20 will be played on Wednesday.
All five matches are being played behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.