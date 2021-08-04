Building pressure through repeated dot balls was key to success: Nasum

Captain Matthew Wade has said Australia need to be brave as they look to bounce back after their first-ever Twenty20 defeat to Bangladesh, reports news agency AFP.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed was the star for the hosts in their 23-run win as Australia failed to chase a relatively small T20 target in the first of five matches in the series in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Australia failed to get any batting momentum against the spin-dominated Bangladesh attack.

“We’re going to have to be brave and stick to our plans,” Wade told the website cricket.com.au.