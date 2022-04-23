Buttler hits third century as Delhi tempers boil over in IPL

Jos Buttler hit 116 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a stormy IPL match on Friday which saw tempers boil over in the final over.

England's Buttler hit nine fours and nine sixes in his 65-ball innings to set Delhi a steep 223-run winning target.

It was his third century of this IPL.

The match saw a heated exchange among the on-field umpires and Rishabh Pant's Delhi over a full toss in the last over of the run chase.